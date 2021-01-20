Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard provides security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8]

    Oklahoma National Guard provides security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Soldiers with the Oklahoma National Guard stand watch at the U.S. Capitol building, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6491616
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-QZ854-1005
    Resolution: 3730x2664
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard provides security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

