Staff Sgt. Miguel Garcia, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, throws a “wall ball” in the new functional fitness area of the Yano Fitness Center, Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 21.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 18:47
|Photo ID:
|6491415
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-IT218-002
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness [Image 3 of 3], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness
