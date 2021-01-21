Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness

    JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Capt. Michael Brinkley, Special Victims’ Counsel, U.S. Army Japan, lifts weights in the new functional fitness area of the Yano Fitness Center, Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6491414
    VIRIN: 210122-A-IT218-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness [Image 3 of 3], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness
    Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness
    Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama&rsquo;s Yano Fitness Center doubles area for functional fitness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Welfare and Recreation
    Army Materiel Command
    Functional fitness
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Family and Morale
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT