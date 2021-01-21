Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VX-9 Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    VX-9 Change of Command

    RIDGECREST, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9)

    RIDGECREST, CA (Jan 21, 2021) Capt. Jesse Hilliker, the outgoing commanding officer of Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), is doused with water by pilots from his squadron and his family following an aerial change of command ceremony. Hilliker was relieved by Capt. William McCombs as VX-9’s Commanding Officer following a successful four-year tour of duty. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Hammond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6491409
    VIRIN: 210121-N-NZ935-0151
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: RIDGECREST, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VX-9 Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VX-9 Change of Command
    VX-9 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China Lake
    Aerial Change of Command
    VX-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT