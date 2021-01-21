VX-9 Change of Command

RIDGECREST, CA (Jan 21, 2021) Capt. Jesse Hilliker, the outgoing commanding officer of Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), is doused with water by pilots from his squadron and his family following an aerial change of command ceremony. Hilliker was relieved by Capt. William McCombs as VX-9’s Commanding Officer following a successful four-year tour of duty. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Hammond)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6491409
|VIRIN:
|210121-N-NZ935-0151
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|RIDGECREST, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
