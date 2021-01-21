Ridgecrest, CA (Jan 21, 2021) Following an aerial change of command ceremony, members of the China Lake Fire and Rescue render a final salute to Capt. Jesse Hilliker with a final washdown. Hilliker was relieved by Capt. William McCombs as Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Nine’s Commanding Officer following a successful four-year tour of duty. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Hammond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:22 Photo ID: 6491408 VIRIN: 210121-N-NZ935-0066 Resolution: 5224x1772 Size: 1.57 MB Location: RIDGECREST, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VX-9 Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.