Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar gave a speech at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. before the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Jan. 20, 2021. Klobuchar has served as the senior United States senator from Minnesota since 2007. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6490151
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-JY614-123
|Resolution:
|6046x3995
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Charlotte Carulli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
