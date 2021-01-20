Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Charlotte Carulli 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar gave a speech at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. before the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Jan. 20, 2021. Klobuchar has served as the senior United States senator from Minnesota since 2007. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6490151
    VIRIN: 210120-D-JY614-123
    Resolution: 6046x3995
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Charlotte Carulli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

