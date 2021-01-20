Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 5]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Charlotte Carulli 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Former President Bill Clinton and Former U.S. Secretary Of State Hilary Clinton gaze out onto the crowd at the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Former President George W. Bush, Former President Barrack Obama, and Vice President Pence were also in attendance. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 11:47
    Photo ID: 6490117
    VIRIN: 210120-D-JY614-806
    Resolution: 2682x1700
    Size: 681.97 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Charlotte Carulli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

