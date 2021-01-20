Former President Bill Clinton and Former U.S. Secretary Of State Hilary Clinton gaze out onto the crowd at the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Former President George W. Bush, Former President Barrack Obama, and Vice President Pence were also in attendance. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)

