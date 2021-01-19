WASHINGTON (Jan. 19, 2021) Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a rehearsal for the Celebrating America Primetime Special at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 10:12 Photo ID: 6489991 VIRIN: 210119-N-LC494-1037 Resolution: 4767x3172 Size: 7.5 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.