Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    WASHINGTON (Jan. 19, 2021) Members of the U.S. Navy Band participate in a rehearsal for the Celebrating America Primetime Special at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6489988
    VIRIN: 210119-N-LC494-1020
    Resolution: 5442x3621
    Size: 7.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special
    Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special
    Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special
    Navy Band performs during primetime inaugural special

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inauguration
    people
    music
    #inaug2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT