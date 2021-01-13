Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naples Emergency Response Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Naples Emergency Response Training

    ITALY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Christina Clarke 

    Naval Hospital - Naples

    U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples Emergency Medicine Corpsmen perform their weekly training at the COVID-19 vaccination site onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Jan. 13, 2021. In the rare event of an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, emergency response staff are well-prepared to respond and administer care as needed. The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in phases according to the Department of Defense population schema. USNH
    Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Christina Clarke)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    VIRIN: 210113-N-ST386-149
    This work, Naples Emergency Response Training [Image 3 of 3], by Christina Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

