Naples Emergency Response Training

U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples Emergency Medicine Corpsmen perform their weekly training at the COVID-19 vaccination site onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Jan. 13, 2021. In the rare event of an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, emergency response staff are well-prepared to respond and administer care as needed. The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in phases according to the Department of Defense population schema. USNH

Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Emily Latimer)

