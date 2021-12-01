1/2CR Railhead Operations

U.S. Army Cpt. Tucker Warner, foreground left, with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment observes the squadron’s railhead operations at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 12, 2021. 1st Squadron will assume responsibility for the NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

