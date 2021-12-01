Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/2CR Railhead Operations

    1/2CR Railhead Operations

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Tucker Warner, foreground left, with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment observes the squadron’s railhead operations at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 12, 2021. 1st Squadron will assume responsibility for the NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:12
    This work, 1/2CR Railhead Operations, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EFP
    combat ready
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC

