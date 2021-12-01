Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/2CR Railhead Operations [Image 16 of 17]

    1/2CR Railhead Operations

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment ground guides a Stryker vehicle onto rail cars at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 12, 2021. 1st Squadron will assume responsibility for the NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:13
    Photo ID: 6489604
    VIRIN: 210112-A-HE359-0243
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.04 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/2CR Railhead Operations [Image 17 of 17], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EFP
    combat ready
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC

