1/2CR Railhead Operations

A U.S. Soldier with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment ground guides a Stryker vehicle onto rail cars at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 12, 2021. 1st Squadron will assume responsibility for the NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

