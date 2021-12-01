A U.S. Soldier with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment ground guides a Stryker vehicle onto rail cars at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 12, 2021. 1st Squadron will assume responsibility for the NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 02:13
|Photo ID:
|6489604
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-HE359-0243
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.04 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1/2CR Railhead Operations [Image 17 of 17], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT