    M17 pistol qualification [Image 8 of 9]

    M17 pistol qualification

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Tafari Campbell, a Cavalry Scout assigned to Bravo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires the M17 9mm pistol at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 20, 2021. The 1st SBCT was recently fielded the M17 pistol, and the 2nd Sqdn., 1st Cav. Reg. ran the pistol qualification range for all of its Troops in order to ensure they met training requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 22:24
    Photo ID: 6489192
    VIRIN: 210120-A-UQ561-6845
    Resolution: 5770x3847
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 pistol qualification [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    FORSCOM
    handgun
    2-1 CAV
    M17 pistol
    M17 9mm pistol

