M17 pistol qualification

Spc. Gage Branscome, a Cavalry Scout assigned to Bravo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph at an M17 9mm pistol qualification range at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 20, 2021. The 1st SBCT was recently fielded the M17 pistol, and the 2nd Sqdn., 1st Cav. Reg. ran the pistol qualification range for all of its Troops in order to ensure they met training requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

