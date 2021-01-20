The United States Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol march horses down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. The patrol participated as part of the presidential escort for the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

