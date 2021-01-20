Coast Guard Honor Guard march down 15th Street during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

