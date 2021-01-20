U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard provide security support to the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:15 Photo ID: 6488498 VIRIN: 210120-Z-ID851-1008 Resolution: 5515x3681 Size: 5.37 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.