    South Carolina National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4]

    South Carolina National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard provide security support to the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6488498
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-ID851-1008
    Resolution: 5515x3681
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    CAPDC21
    PI59

