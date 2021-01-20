CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents observe activities from a tactical command vehicle near the U.S. Capitol during the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden as the 46th president of the United States as they support security of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 20, 2021. CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser
|01.20.2021
|01.20.2021 17:02
|6488495
|210120-H-AT513-002
|4368x2912
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|2
|0
