    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 4]

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents observe activities from a tactical command vehicle near the U.S. Capitol during the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden as the 46th president of the United States as they support security of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 20, 2021. CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:02
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cbpinaugsec2021
    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inaugural

