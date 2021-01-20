A tactical command vehicle operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents keeps an eye on local activities near the U.S. Capitol during the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden as the 46th president of the United States as they support security of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 20, 2021. CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:02 Photo ID: 6488494 VIRIN: 210120-H-AT513-004 Resolution: 4368x2912 Size: 5.54 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.