Airman 1st Class Braxton Hill, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Group, aligns a component for installation on an F-35A Lightning II during a newly developed hydraulics course at Hill Air Force, Utah, Dec. 18, 2020. The 40-hour course, developed by the 372nd Training Support Squadron Detachment 3 in conjunction with the 388th Maintenance group, provides maintainers with hands-on hydraulic system experience. During the course, maintainers are taught and certified on more than 60 tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6488414
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-OD616-0001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintainers, training squadron collaborate on new hydraulics course [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintainers, training squadron collaborate on new F-35 hydraulics course
