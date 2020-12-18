Maintainers, training squadron collaborate on new hydraulics course

Airman 1st Class Braxton Hill, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Group, aligns a component for installation on an F-35A Lightning II during a newly developed hydraulics course at Hill Air Force, Utah, Dec. 18, 2020. The 40-hour course, developed by the 372nd Training Support Squadron Detachment 3 in conjunction with the 388th Maintenance group, provides maintainers with hands-on hydraulic system experience. During the course, maintainers are taught and certified on more than 60 tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

