    Maintainers, training squadron collaborate on new hydraulics course

    Maintainers, training squadron collaborate on new hydraulics course

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Braxton Hill, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Group, aligns a component for installation on an F-35A Lightning II during a newly developed hydraulics course at Hill Air Force, Utah, Dec. 18, 2020. The 40-hour course, developed by the 372nd Training Support Squadron Detachment 3 in conjunction with the 388th Maintenance group, provides maintainers with hands-on hydraulic system experience. During the course, maintainers are taught and certified on more than 60 tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 16:19
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    This work, Maintainers, training squadron collaborate on new hydraulics course, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintainers, training squadron collaborate on new F-35 hydraulics course

    F-35
    maintainers
    training
    372nd Training Squadron
    388th Maintenance Group

