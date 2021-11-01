Michigan’s Task Force Spartan work with Gleaners of Detroit

U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Lyte, a defender with the Taylor Armory, Michigan Army National Guard, works with the newly formed team of National Guard Soldiers filling food orders for local charities at Gleaners of Detroit Community Food Bank, Jan. 11, 2021. The food bank warehouse serves 400 agencies in five counties. Since March 2020, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing millions of pounds of food to local communities. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

