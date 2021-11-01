Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan's Task Force Spartan work with Gleaners of Detroit

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan work with Gleaners of Detroit

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Lyte, a defender with the Taylor Armory, Michigan Army National Guard, works with the newly formed team of National Guard Soldiers filling food orders for local charities at Gleaners of Detroit Community Food Bank, Jan. 11, 2021. The food bank warehouse serves 400 agencies in five counties. Since March 2020, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing millions of pounds of food to local communities. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan work with Gleaners of Detroit [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

