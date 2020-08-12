U.S. Army Master Sgts. Dolly Mast and Keith Harris, facilitators of the Master Leader Course at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, wear masks and maintain social distance during a MLC block of instruction, Dec. 8. Although the MLC Resident Course facilitators had to adapt to a virtual learning environment as a result of coronavirus safety precautions, over 1,300 Soldiers in the rank of sergeants first class have completed the course with the NCOLCoE since the onset of the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6488279
|VIRIN:
|201208-A-LI744-002
|Resolution:
|1431x952
|Size:
|360.09 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time [Image 2 of 2], by Alofagia Oney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
