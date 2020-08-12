Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time [Image 2 of 2]

    NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Photo by Alofagia Oney 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Master Sgts. Dolly Mast and Keith Harris, facilitators of the Master Leader Course at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, wear masks and maintain social distance during a MLC block of instruction, Dec. 8. Although the MLC Resident Course facilitators had to adapt to a virtual learning environment as a result of coronavirus safety precautions, over 1,300 Soldiers in the rank of sergeants first class have completed the course with the NCOLCoE since the onset of the pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6488279
    VIRIN: 201208-A-LI744-002
    Resolution: 1431x952
    Size: 360.09 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time [Image 2 of 2], by Alofagia Oney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time
    NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tradoc
    military education
    ncoes
    MLC
    usacac
    ncolcoe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT