NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time

U.S. Army Master Sgts. Dolly Mast and Keith Harris, facilitators of the Master Leader Course at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, wear masks and maintain social distance during a MLC block of instruction, Dec. 8. Although the MLC Resident Course facilitators had to adapt to a virtual learning environment as a result of coronavirus safety precautions, over 1,300 Soldiers in the rank of sergeants first class have completed the course with the NCOLCoE since the onset of the pandemic.

