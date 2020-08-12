NCOLCoE adapts to COVID environment to deliver Master Leader Course on time

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Catherine Adams, a Master Leader Course facilitator at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, works on curriculum and course programming while students engage in dialogue via Microsoft Teams, Dec. 8. While the traditional two-week MLC Resident Course is usually held in a face-to-face setting, the MLC program coordinators at the NCOLCoE made necessary changes to enable the course in a virtual setting.

