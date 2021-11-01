48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. Through daily training, the Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

