    48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness [Image 3 of 4]

    48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. Through daily training, the Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

