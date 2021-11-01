An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts daily flying operations in order to ensure the Liberty Wing can deliver unique air combat capabilities when called upon by its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6487898
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-ZB805-0169
|Resolution:
|3561x2226
|Size:
|1000.92 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT