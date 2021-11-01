Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness [Image 2 of 4]

    48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts daily flying operations in order to ensure the Liberty Wing can deliver unique air combat capabilities when called upon by its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing continues mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

