    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia [Image 2 of 2]

    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Photo by Kris Patterson 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Members of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Air Traffic Control (ATC) Special Programs team check the antenna connections on a ground to air transmitter and receiver tower in November at an air base in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Susan Marsh/ Released)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 10:07
    This work, NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia [Image 2 of 2], by Kris Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia
    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NIWC Atlantic Team Builds Critical Air Traffic Control Facility in Southwest Asia Despite COVID-19 Challenges

    #DOD
    #AFCENT
    #Navy
    #aviation
    #airtrafficcontrol
    #NAVWAR

