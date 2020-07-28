Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia

    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Kris Patterson 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Members of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Air Traffic Control (ATC) Special Programs team, along with the host nation crane operator, pose in front of the radar tower the team built over the summer at an air base in Southwest Asia. NIWC Atlantic electrical engineer Susan Marsh and senior electronics technician Rudy Diaz overcame adverse conditions, including COVID-19 travel restrictions, significantly reduced workforce, limited equipment and terrain issues, to build the tower, which is critical for safe operations at the base airport. From left to right: U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. William Gray, air traffic controller; host nation crane operator; Diaz; Marsh. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia, by Kris Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia
    NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia

    TAGS

    #DOD
    #AFCENT
    #Navy
    #aviation
    #airtrafficcontrol
    #NAVWAR

