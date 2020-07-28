NIWC Atlantic team overcomes obstacles to build transportable ATC facility in Southwest Asia

Members of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Air Traffic Control (ATC) Special Programs team, along with the host nation crane operator, pose in front of the radar tower the team built over the summer at an air base in Southwest Asia. NIWC Atlantic electrical engineer Susan Marsh and senior electronics technician Rudy Diaz overcame adverse conditions, including COVID-19 travel restrictions, significantly reduced workforce, limited equipment and terrain issues, to build the tower, which is critical for safe operations at the base airport. From left to right: U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. William Gray, air traffic controller; host nation crane operator; Diaz; Marsh. (Courtesy photo)

