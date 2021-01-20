Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fog rolls across the flighline at Al Udeid Air Base

    Fog rolls across the flighline at Al Udeid Air Base

    QATAR

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    As fog slowly lifts and skies begin to clear, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Samuel Laser, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, services hydraulic fluid on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2021. Because of a specific mixture of atmospheric conditions, it’s extremely difficult to forecast the appearance of fog on Al Udeid AB. In order to prevail tomorrow, base personnel utilize specific risk assessments before returning to air and ground operations, ensuring the safety of personnel and assets in lowered visibility conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 08:31
    VIRIN: 210105-Z-OK775-1009
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fog rolls across the flighline at Al Udeid Air Base, by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    C-130 Hercules

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    Al Udeid Air Base

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    USAFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Fog
    AUAB

