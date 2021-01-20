Fog rolls across the flighline at Al Udeid Air Base

The sun rises, masked by fog, behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2021. Because of a specific mixture of atmospheric conditions, it’s extremely difficult to forecast the appearance of fog on Al Udeid AB. In order to prevail tomorrow, base personnel utilize specific risk assessments before returning to air and ground operations, ensuring the safety of personnel and assets in lowered visibility conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

