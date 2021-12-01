A U.S. Special Operations Soldier, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, participates in a live fire training exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13 2021. Live-fire training enables the unit readiness and proficiency to be able to respond within the European area of operations whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 04:59
|Photo ID:
|6487483
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-RY767-0014
|Resolution:
|9000x6000
|Size:
|29.85 MB
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Forces Winter Training in Germany [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
