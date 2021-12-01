Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany [Image 4 of 10]

    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany

    BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Special Operations Soldiers, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, conduct a live fire training exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13 2021. Live-fire training enables the unit readiness and proficiency to be able to respond within the European area of operations whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 04:59
    Photo ID: 6487480
    VIRIN: 210113-A-RY767-0043
    Resolution: 9000x6000
    Size: 26.22 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Winter Training in Germany [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany
    Special Forces Winter Training in Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    SOCEUR
    USArmy
    Special Operations Command Europe
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT