Special Forces Winter Training in Germany

U.S. Special Operations Soldiers, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, conduct a live fire training exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13 2021. Live-fire training enables the unit readiness and proficiency to be able to respond within the European area of operations whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)

