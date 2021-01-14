Special Forces Europe Conduct Weapons Training

A U.S. Special Operations Soldier, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, participates in a live fire training exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13 2021. Live-fire training enables the unit readiness and proficiency to be able to respond within the European area of operations whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

