    Special Forces Europe Conduct Weapons Training [Image 11 of 11]

    Special Forces Europe Conduct Weapons Training

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Special Operations Soldier, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, participates in a live fire training exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13 2021. Live-fire training enables the unit readiness and proficiency to be able to respond within the European area of operations whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6487473
    VIRIN: 210114-A-ZQ575-0131
    Resolution: 5573x3715
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Europe Conduct Weapons Training [Image 11 of 11], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    strongeurope
    USAREUR/AF
    1-10F (A)
    U.S. Special Operations Europe

