U.S. Special Operations Soldiers, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, conducts a live fire training exercise at the Panzer Range Complex, Boeblingen, Germany, January 13 2021. Live-fire training enables the unit readiness and proficiency to be able to respond within the European area of operations whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 04:41
|Photo ID:
|6487470
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-ZQ575-0129
|Resolution:
|3781x2520
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Special Forces Europe Conduct Weapons Training [Image 11 of 11], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
