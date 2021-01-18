Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

    USS Princeton Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210118-N-OW019-0025 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2020) Command Master Chief Damiean Williams, from Miami, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), recites the “I Have a Dream” speech during a commemoration ceremony for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    USS Princeton Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    USS Princeton
    Dr. Martin Luther King
    Jr. Day
    CSG 11

