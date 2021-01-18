USS Princeton Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

210118-N-OW019-0025 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2020) Command Master Chief Damiean Williams, from Miami, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), recites the “I Have a Dream” speech during a commemoration ceremony for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

