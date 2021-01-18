210118-N-OW019-0001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2020) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) steams in the North Arabian Sea as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6487425 VIRIN: 210118-N-OW019-0001 Resolution: 5561x3707 Size: 982.92 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Matthew Perry Steams in the North Arabian Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.