    USNS Matthew Perry Steams in the North Arabian Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    USNS Matthew Perry Steams in the North Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210118-N-OW019-0001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2020) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) steams in the North Arabian Sea as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 03:48
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Matthew Perry Steams in the North Arabian Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Matthew Perry Steams in the North Arabian Sea
    USS Princeton Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

    Steam
    USS Princeton
    USNS Matthew Perry
    CSG 11

