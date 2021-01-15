Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO MC's Film MLK Jr. Day Dedication Video [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO MC's Film MLK Jr. Day Dedication Video

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210115-N-GG858-1006 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum, from Los Angeles, Calif., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), films a Martin Luther King Jr. Day dedication video at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2020. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

