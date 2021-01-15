CFAO MC's Film MLK Jr. Day Dedication Video

210115-N-GG858-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) Yeoman Seaman Richard Reddick (left), from Jacksonville, Fla., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is filmed by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum, from Los Angeles, Calif., for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day dedication video at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2020. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

