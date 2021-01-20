U.S. Marines in Okinawa receive COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. sailor with the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa, briefs U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group before they receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. This was the first distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)

