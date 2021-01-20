Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines in Okinawa receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Marines in Okinawa receive COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP HANSEN, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Destiny Dempsey 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ray Gerber, the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. This was the first distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 00:32
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, JP 
