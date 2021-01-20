U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ray Gerber, the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. This was the first distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 00:32 Photo ID: 6487339 VIRIN: 210120-M-TS007-1035 Resolution: 5923x4114 Size: 3.18 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines in Okinawa receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Destiny Dempsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.