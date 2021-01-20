U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ray Gerber, the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. This was the first distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6487339
|VIRIN:
|210120-M-TS007-1035
|Resolution:
|5923x4114
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines in Okinawa receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Destiny Dempsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marines in Okinawa receive COVID-19 vaccine
LEAVE A COMMENT