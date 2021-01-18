Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-116th Infantry Soldiers prepare for duty in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 5]

    3-116th Infantry Soldiers prepare for duty in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard's Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare to provide security at the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Szoke)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-116th Infantry Soldiers prepare for duty in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

