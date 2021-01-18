3-116th Infantry Soldiers prepare for duty in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard's Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare to provide security at the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Szoke)

