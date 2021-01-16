U.S. Army Soldiers with the Virginia National Guard, organize and prepare uniforms and equipment for the more than 2,400 Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Christopher Guillory)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:46 Photo ID: 6486984 VIRIN: 210116-Z-A3554-1005 Resolution: 1484x954 Size: 600.45 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virginia Logistics Soldiers support operations in Washington, D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.