    Virginia Logistics Soldiers support operations in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Virginia National Guard, organize and prepare uniforms and equipment for the more than 2,400 Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Christopher Guillory)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6486983
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-A3554-1006
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Virginia Logistics Soldiers support operations in Washington, D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

