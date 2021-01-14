The housing area for the new Lower Stilwell housing project seen during a ground breaking ceremony, Jan. 14, 2021, near Seaside, California. The $80 million project will bring 100 new homes for enlisted service members in the grades of E1-E4.
|01.14.2021
|01.19.2021 18:26
|6486918
|210114-A-TW035-788
|1620x1080
|806.27 KB
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|2
|0
This work, Presidio breaks ground on new $80 million housing project [Image 2 of 2], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
