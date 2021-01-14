Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio breaks ground on new $80 million housing project

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs

    The housing area for the new Lower Stilwell housing project seen during a ground breaking ceremony, Jan. 14, 2021, near Seaside, California. The $80 million project will bring 100 new homes for enlisted service members in the grades of E1-E4.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio breaks ground on new $80 million housing project [Image 2 of 2], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Monterey
    Presidio of Monterey
    housing
    Seaside
    Army Housing
    RCI

