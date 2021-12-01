Tech. Sgt. Jason Jones, 149th Fighter Wing health service management technician, works to qualify an AGR applicant’s medical records Jan. 12, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Working to medically clear members who have applied for or have been selected for positions around the wing, helps provide opportunities for full-time employment, keeping the 149th mission ready. (US Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:18 Photo ID: 6486682 VIRIN: 210119-Z-QB902-002 Resolution: 5108x3649 Size: 1.49 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working Wednesday: Medical Group [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.