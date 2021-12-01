Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Working Wednesday: Medical Group [Image 3 of 3]

    Working Wednesday: Medical Group

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ng, 149th Fighter Wing Medical Technician, reviews an officer reappointment package for a members new position Jan. 12, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Working to medically clear members who have applied for or have been selected for positions around the wing, helps provide opportunities for full-time employment, keeping the 149th mission ready. (US Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:18
    Photo ID: 6486683
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-QB902-003
    Resolution: 4286x3061
    Size: 851.19 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working Wednesday: Medical Group [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working Wednesday: Medical Group
    Working Wednesday: Medical Group
    Working Wednesday: Medical Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters
    Texas Air Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    149th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT