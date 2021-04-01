Darcel Spragley, a registered nurse at Kenner Army Health Clinic, administers the first COVID-19 vaccination on Fort Lee to Neal Hudgins, a Fire Department captain, Monday at Clark Fitness Center. All this week, healthcare providers and medical support personnel, and emergency services and public safety employees will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. The next phases will include critical and essential support personnel, those preparing to deploy, high-risk individuals and then the general post population.
This work, Kenner Army Health Clinic providers administer first COVID vaccinations [Image 2 of 2], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
