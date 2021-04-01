Kenner Army Health Clinic providers administer first COVID vaccinations

Darcel Spragley, a registered nurse at Kenner Army Health Clinic, administers the first COVID-19 vaccination on Fort Lee to Neal Hudgins, a Fire Department captain, Monday at Clark Fitness Center. All this week, healthcare providers and medical support personnel, and emergency services and public safety employees will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. The next phases will include critical and essential support personnel, those preparing to deploy, high-risk individuals and then the general post population.

